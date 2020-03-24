Remote coding with Visual Studio Live Share and GitHub

If you’re not working from home already, you most likely will be very soon. The question then is, how can we use the tools we already have to still be able to build and ship code?

VPNs and other remote access technologies can link our home networks to on-premises source code repositories and other key devops tools, offering secure connections. A remote development workstation doesn’t need to be completely isolated from key resources, though it may need additional security policies to ensure separation between personal information and work resources.

Connectivity is important, but it’s likely to be the least of your problems. We’re social animals, and much development work needs more than one pair of eyes. Social distancing policies mean that many of the techniques required for modern agile development are hard to implement. Although we have the option of conferencing tools such as Teams or Zoom for daily video standups, we still need to find ways of replicating the regular one-on-one interactions of code reviews, pair programming, or collaborative debugging.

Secure social coding with GitHub Enterprise

One option is to move to a platform such as GitHub for your code. Making GitHub part of your software development lifecycle is a lot easier with the release of GitHub Actions, giving you integration points with the rest of your CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) pipeline and delivering final code into artefact repositories. With GitHub’s planned acquisition of NPM, you’ll soon be able to build a single JavaScript development pipeline.