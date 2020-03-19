3 steps to applying agile methodologies in IT operations

Agile practices are not just for software development teams sprinting to code, test, and release applications. Agile methodologies, including scrum and Kanban, are being used today by a variety of business, data science, and technology teams, including IT operations.

Although agile methodologies can be applied to IT operations successfully, there are some notable differences in the charter, priorities, and culture of operating teams that need consideration. Understanding these differences and then defining strategic priorities structure how self-organizing IT operations teams can execute on their initiatives and be better members of other multidisciplinary agile teams.

Here are three steps to consider.

Redefine IT operations’ mission and charter

IT operations team members view their primary job as keeping the lights on for production, departmental, and development networks, systems, applications, and databases. Many follow ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) processes for incident, problem, and change management and use ticketing systems such as Cherwell, Jira Service Desk, and ServiceNow to track them. When employees and other end-users need help or have different system requirements, IT operations also rely on these systems to capture requests and support their workflows.