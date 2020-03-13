AI companies plant the seeds for quantum machine learning

Quantum isn’t the next big thing in advanced computing so much as a futuristic approach that could potentially be the biggest thing of all.

Considering the theoretical possibility of quantum fabrics that enable seemingly magical, astronomically parallel, unbreakably encrypted, and faster-than-light subatomic computations, this could be the omega architecture in the evolution of AI (artificial intelligence).

No one doubts that the IT industry is making impressive progress in developing and commercializing quantum technologies. But this mania is also shaping up to be the hype that ends all hype. It will take time for quantum technology to prove itself a worthy successor to computing’s traditional von Neumann architecture.

Though the splashy headlines boast of quantum supremacy, which refers to claims that programmable quantum devices can solve problems beyond the reach of von Neumann architectures, there has been far less focus on quantum practicality. In other words, there is still little evidence that quantum computers are being applied to real-world use cases in AI, ML (machine learning), and other advanced analytics.

Quantum’s long ramp into mainstream AI and ML