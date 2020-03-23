How to use indices and ranges in C# 8.0

There are several interesting new features and enhancements in C# 8.0. Indices and ranges are two new additions — available as part of the new System.Index and System.Range types, respectively — that are used for indexing and slicing. This article presents a discussion of how we can work with indices and ranges in C# 8.0.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio 2019

First off, let’s create a .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio.

Launch the Visual Studio IDE. Click on “Create new project.” In the “Create new project” window, select “Console App (.NET Core)” from the list of templates displayed. Click Next. In the “Configure your new project” window shown next, specify the name and location for the new project. Click Create.