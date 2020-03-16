How to log data to SQL Server in ASP.NET Core

Logging is an essential feature for any application, as it is necessary for detecting, investigating, and debugging issues. Serilog is a third-party, open source library that allows .NET developers to log structured data to the console, to files, and to several other kinds of data stores. You can learn more about Serilog from my earlier post here.

This article discusses how we can use Serilog to log structured data to a SQL Server database. To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core 3.0 API project

First off, let’s create an ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio.

Launch the Visual Studio IDE. Click on “Create new project.” In the “Create new project” window, select “ASP.Net Core Web Application” from the list of templates displayed. Click Next. In the “Configure your new project” window shown next, specify the name and location for the new project. Click Create. In the “Create New ASP.Net Core Web Application” window, select .NET Core as the runtime and ASP.NET Core 2.2 (or later) from the drop-down list at the top. I’ll be using ASP.NET Core 3.0 here. Select “API” as the project template to create a new ASP.NET Core API application. Ensure that the check boxes “Enable Docker Support” and “Configure for HTTPS” are unchecked as we won’t be using those features here. Ensure that Authentication is set as “No Authentication” as we won’t be using authentication either. Click Create.