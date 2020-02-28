Scala.js 1.0.0 improves JavaScript interoperability

Scala.js, a dialect of the Scala programming language that compiles to JavaScript, has reached 1.0.0 status after seven years of development.

Unveiled February 25, the Scala.js 1.0.0 release promises better runtime performance, better interoperability with JavaScript libraries, and improved portability with respect to Scala and the JVM.

However, note that the 1.0.0 release is not binary compatible with the 0.6.x version or with previous milestones and release candidates of the 1.x series. Libraries must be recompiled and republished using the 1.0.0 version. Several core Scala/Scala.js libraries already have been made available for Scala 1.0.0.

Scala.js compiles Scala source code to equivalent JavaScript code, enabling developers to write Scala code that can run in a browser and in other environments where JavaScript is supported.

Scala is a functional, object-oriented language for the JVM. It has been leveraged in the Akka toolkit for distributed applications.