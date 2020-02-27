GraalVM upgrade improves Windows builds

GraalVM, Oracle’s open source, polyglot virtual machine — supporting languages ranging from C and Java to JavaScript, Python, and Ruby — emphasizes continued experimental support for Windows builds with the just-released version 20 upgrade. JavaScript capabilities are highlighted, as well.

Considered a major release, GraalVM 20 improves on previously available builds for Windows platforms. Windows builds now include the gu utility for installing components and improved GraalVM Native Image support. GraalVM’s Node.js support for Windows is scheduled for the 20.1 release.

Other improvements in GraalVM 20 include: