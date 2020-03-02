How to schedule jobs using Quartz.NET in ASP.NET Core

When working on web applications, you will often need to execute certain tasks in the background. In some cases, these will be tasks that should be executed at predefined intervals of time.

Quartz.NET is an open source .NET port of the popular Java job scheduling framework. It has been in use for a long time and provides excellent support for working with Cron expressions. You can learn more about Quartz.NET from an earlier post here.

This article presents a discussion of how we can work with Quartz.NET in ASP.NET Core to schedule background jobs.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core API project