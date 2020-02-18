Microsoft’s Scalar speeds up Git

Addressing performance bottlenecks in the Git distributed version control system, Microsoft has introduced Scalar, a set of tools and extensions for Windows and MacOS users that helps Git scale.

Scalar is a C# application that accelerates Git command performance by setting recommended configuration values and running background maintenance. By running scalar register in a Git repo, the following Git features are enabled:

Sparse checkout to limit the size of a working directory.

File system monitoring to eliminate the need for Git to scan an entire work tree.

Multi-pack indexing to allow fast object lookups across many pack-files.

Commit-graph to accelerate commit walks and reachability calculations, speeding up commands such as git log .

Microsoft developed Scalar to address Git’s struggles when managing growing amounts of data. Microsoft has used VFS for Git, formerly the GVFS network protocol, which uses a virtualized file system to help Windows developers use Git with very large repositories. While using VFS for Git, Microsoft identified performance bottlenecks using a trace system and collecting user feedback. The results led to several contributions to the Git client including improvements to git push . Building on these contributions, Microsoft began a project to support very large repositories without needing a virtualized file system. Scalar was the result of those efforts.