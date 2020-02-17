How to use inversion of control in C#

Both inversion of control and dependency injection enable you to break dependencies between the components in your application and make your application easier to teste and maintain. However, inversion of control and dependency injection are not the same — there are subtle differences between the two.

In this article, we’ll examine the inversion of control pattern and understand how it differs from dependency injection with relevant code examples in C#.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio

First off, let’s create a .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio.