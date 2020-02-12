Angular 10 will emphasize Ivy artifacts, polishing

With Angular 9 now available, the Google development team behind the TypeScript-based web development framework anticipate that the next release, Angular 10, will focus on Ivy artifacts.

The Ivy compiler and rendering pipeline, designed for faster compilation, smaller bundles, and improved debugging, became the default in Angular 9. With Angular 10, Google will likely emphasize switching libraries to shipping Ivy artifacts, said Stephen Fluin, developer advocate for Angular at Google. Currently, the project recommends shipping View Engine artifacts for compatibility.

Overall, Angular 10 is set to focus on polishing, community pull requests, and resolving issues. The release schedule for Angular 10 is still to be determined. Angular 9 began shipping late last week.