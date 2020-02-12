How your app can stay up when the network goes down

Kubernetes, Docker, and microservices are just how new application software is created now. With new applications, there is usually a graph between your front end and the request layer to the back end of a mobile application. However, after that, there is still a web circa-2007 request to the back end over a nice, fat, latent connection through several firewalls to some kind of application server and database.

What if Amazon bricks the Internet again... or someone else bricks AWS? If your mobile app or intranet is built in the classical way, you’re going down! Cue the 400 and 500 errors! If you’re just pushing spreadsheets around the office, then it doesn’t matter too much—take a load off. But if you’re a pharmacy serving a heart patient, say, or a pizza place delivering on Super Bowl Sunday, then a lot of people will care deeply.

Fortunately, some things are changing in the area of application resiliency and high availability, with new approaches available and new innovations on the horizon.

Toward resilient client applications

One approach to greater resiliency is to put an entire application server and database in every location (which many companies do). Another is to make the application and mobile application more resilient. This means it should be able to function—at least at a reduced service level—without the back-end database or application server.