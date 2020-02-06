How to query and extract data from SaaS applications

Behind every SaaS application are databases storing business information about employees, suppliers, customers, and other partners. SaaS applications support workflows such as CRM for sales and marketing, cloud ERPs for financials, workforce management for human resource functions, and other enterprise and departmental services. Today, many businesses use a wide range of SaaS applications—from mainstream products such as Salesforce, Slack, Workday, and Atlassian, to many smaller SaaS tools.

SaaS applications shouldn’t operate in silos, and most organizations need to integrate capabilities across them and with other enterprise applications managed in private or public clouds.

If a workflow across multiple applications requires application integration, then development teams can leverage a SaaS platform’s APIs to trigger events from one platform to another. Enterprise integration platforms such as Boomi, SnapLogic, or MuleSoft are options when many applications and services need integration. If lighterweight integrations that follow the If This, Then That pattern are required, then an IFTTT platform may provide sufficient integration. Development teams should also explore low-code platforms such as Appian, OutSystems, and PowWow if they are developing new applications that connect to multiple SaaS and enterprise workflows.

Leveraging SaaS data for different business needs

What if you need to integrate the data from a SaaS platform with other data sources? There are a few reasons why data integration across SaaS tools may be required: