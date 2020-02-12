8 great Python libraries for natural language processing

Natural language processing, or NLP for short, is best described as “AI for speech and text.” The magic behind voice commands, speech and text translation, sentiment analysis, text summarization, and many other linguistic applications and analyses, natural language processing has been improved dramatically through deep learning.

The Python language provides a convenient front-end to all varieties of machine learning including NLP. In fact, there is an embarrassment of NLP riches to choose from in the Python ecosystem. In this article we’ll explore each of the NLP libraries available for Python—their use cases, their strengths, their weaknesses, and their general level of popularity.

Note that some of these libraries provide higher-level versions of the same functionality exposed by others, making that functionality easier to use at the cost of some precision or performance. You’ll want to choose a library well-suited both to your level of expertise and to the nature of the project.

CoreNLP

The CoreNLP library — a product of Stanford University — was built to be a production-ready natural language processing solution, capable of delivering NLP predictions and analyses at scale. CoreNLP is written in Java, but multiple Python packages and APIs are available for it, including a native Python NLP library called StanfordNLP.