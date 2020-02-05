InfoWorld’s 2020 Technology of the Year Award winners

Are you digitally transformed yet? If “digital transformation” means anything, it means taking advantage of the latest innovations in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to improve your business. Yes, it’s all about the software and the data these days. Nobody won the contract and got the promotion because they bought their servers from Dell.

Today’s winners win because their software is smarter, their data is fresher, their processes are more nimble, and their analytics are deeper than the competition. Where do you find the tools that deliver this magic? A good place to start is InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year Awards, our annual celebration of the best and most innovative products in the information technology landscape.

Click on to meet our 12 winning products for 2020.