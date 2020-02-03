How to use pattern matching in C# 8.0

Pattern matching is an excellent feature that was introduced in C# 7. You can use pattern matching on any data type, even on custom data types, and use it to extract values from an expression. Pattern matching has been enhanced in C# 8.0, which introduces a wide array of new pattern types. This article presents a discussion of how we can work with pattern matching in C# 8.0.
To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.
Create a console application project in Visual Studio
First off, let’s create a .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio.
- Launch the Visual Studio IDE.
- Click on “Create new project.”
- In the “Create new project” window, select “Console App (.NET Core)” from the list of templates displayed.
- Click Next.
- In the “Configure your new project” window shown next, specify the name and location for the new project.
- Click Create.
