JetBrains taps machine learning for full-line code completion

JetBrains has laid out a 2020 roadmap for IntelliJ IDEA and its IntelliJ-based IDEs. The promised new capabilities range from additional machine learning driven code completion to collaborative editing.

The company said the additional machine learning based code completion capabilities would make better use of the context for ranking completion suggestions and generate completion variants that go beyond a single identifier to provide full-line completion. Considered a major area of investment, full-line completion may take a while to appear in the product.

JetBrains already had been exploring the use of machine learning for code completion, and some results of that research have made their way into products. IntelliJ now uses machine learning to improve the ranking of completion variants, and language plug-ins tag each produced completion variant with different attributes. IntelliJ also uses machine learning to determine which attributes contribute to item ranking so the most-relevant items are at the top of the list.

In addition to machine learning based code completion, JetBrains cited a multitude of improvements to IntellIj for 2020, subject to change. These include: