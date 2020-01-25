Home Languages and Runtimes R Language Do More With R bonus download: Interactive Shiny app to search Twitter Download the code and step-by-step instructions for creating an interactive Shiny app to search tweets with the rtweet package and create a browser-based app with the results By Sharon Machlis Executive Editor, Data & Analytics, InfoWorld | Thinkstock To continue reading this article register now Get Free Access Learn More Existing Users Sign In Stay up to date with InfoWorld’s newsletters for software developers, analysts, database programmers, and data scientists.Get expert insights from our member-only Insider articles.