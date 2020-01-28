Working with Microsoft’s Surface Duo developer tools

Bet Noire / Getty Images

Microsoft’s announcement of the Android-based Surface Duo folding phone last year came as a surprise; we expected only a Windows Core-powered dual-screen laptop. After the death of Windows 10 Mobile and the Windows Phone platform, the odds of Microsoft ever shipping another mobile device that wasn’t a tablet with LTE were scant. Especially a device running an operating system developed by another company.

But here we are, a few months on from the launch and still some time from the device sitting in anyone’s hands, with the first release of a set of developer tools that go into some detail how Microsoft intends to support folding screens with Android.

Bootstrapping a new ecosystem

There’s a lot to think about when writing code for dual-screen devices such as the Duo and the larger Windows-based Surface Neo. They’re not like the folding single screens used by Samsung and the like, using proven LCD screen technologies rather than newer, flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode) films. It might not be as revolutionary an approach, but then Microsoft has always been a more pragmatic organization, and the design risks associated with having a visible hinge are relatively easy to overcome.

