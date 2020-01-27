How to use lambda expressions in C#

Lambda expressions were first introduced in .NET 3.5, at the same time that Language Integrated Query (LINQ) was made available. Lambda expressions are like anonymous methods but with much more flexibility. When using a lambda expression, you don't need to specify the type of the input. Hence, a lambda expression provides a shorter and cleaner way of representing anonymous methods.

In this article, we’ll look at how we can use lambda expressions in C#. To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio

First off, let’s create a .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio.