How to use projections in C#

Projection is an operation that transforms the results of a query. You can use projection to transform an object into a new form that has only those properties needed in your application. In this article, we’ll look at how we can work with projections in C#.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio

First off, let’s create a .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new .NET Core Console Application project in Visual Studio.