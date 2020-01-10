How to send text messages from R

Did you know that you can send text messages directly from R? It’s easy . . . and if you’re wondering why you’d want to, do you really need a reason beyond “because I can”?

But seriously, scripted texting can be useful beyond simple fun. Wouldn’t you like to receive a text when a lengthy script finishes or throws an error? Or if an automated script returns a value you didn’t expect, or even to send texts to a list of phone numbers?

There are a few ways to generate texts in R. One of the easiest is to use the Twilio service and the twilio R package.