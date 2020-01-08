How to use the Flyweight design pattern in C#

Design patterns help us solve design problems often encountered in software development and reduce the complexities in our code. The Gang of Four design patterns fall into three categories: creational, structural, and behavioral.

The Flyweight design pattern falls in the structural category. The Flyweight pattern helps reduce memory consumption when working with many similar objects at the same time. This article examines how we can work with the Flyweight design pattern in C#.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio