5 ways to do serverless on Kubernetes

Call it “serverless,” call it “event-driven compute,” or call it “functions as a service (FaaS),” the idea is the same: dynamically allocate resources to run individual functions, essentially microservices, that are invoked in response to events. Serverless compute platforms allow application developers to focus on the app, not the underlying infrastructure and all of its management details.

Most cloud providers offer some kind of serverless platform, but you can build one yourself with only two ingredients. One is Kubernetes, the container orchestration system that has become a standard platform for building componentized, resilient applications. The second is any of a number of systems used to build serverless application patterns in Kubernetes.

Most of the serverless frameworks for Kubernetes have these features in common:

Deploys to any environment that supports Kubernetes, locally or remotely, including environments like OpenShift.

Supports running code written in any language, with some common runtimes prepackaged with the framework.

Triggers the execution of code by many kinds of events—an HTTP endpoint, a queue message, or some other hook.