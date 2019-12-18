Three Ways That Intel Optane Technology Can Revolutionize Your Data Center

Growing mountains of data. Large data sets. Demand for rapid insights. Rigid architecture. Data center bottlenecks. These and other challenges stand in the way as organizations like yours strive to keep up with the evolving data landscape that threatens to overwhelm them.

Storage architecture is one of the main stumbling blocks. Traditional spinning hard disk drives (HDDs) simply can’t feed information fast enough to modern, data-hungry CPUs. So, the point of diminishing returns—when adding more HDDs can’t meet your future needs—is already here. You could add more DRAM DIMMS to support some workloads, but that’s expensive, and you’ll soon bump into inherent limitations in DRAM capacities. In other words, it’s not scalable.

Intel Optane technology can help you easily step over the storage stumbling block and resolve other challenges. As the first major memory and storage breakthrough in more than 25 years, this technology allows data centers to deploy larger data sets more affordably. With low latency that is ideal for demanding applications, Intel Optane technology can help eradicate data bottlenecks and improve CPU utilization, which can help you mine value from those growing mountains of data.

What does that mean for you and your business?

1) Access Data Faster for Greater Insights

Your trove of data can require a lot of resources to mine, especially given the rate at which that trove is growing and changing. Intel Optane technology supports larger data sets than DRAM alone and places more of your data closer to the CPU than ever before—directly on the memory bus, in the case of Intel Optane DC persistent memory. These capabilities enable faster processing of more of your data, leading to faster, data-driven business insights that help you keep your competitive edge.

2) Boost the Bottom Line

Compared to traditional HDDs, Intel Optane DC Solid State Drives (SSDs) let you do more work with the same servers. That’s because they:

Enable bigger, more affordable memory

Are cost-optimized for storage consolidation

Deliver greater scale per server

Enable larger memory pools

Offer greater endurance[1]

This means you can improve system performance while also balancing cost and capacity, which translates into real savings. You can use those savings to reduce costs or to expand services efficiently.

3) Accelerate Performance

Compared to 3D NAND SSDs, the Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X delivers:

Up to 6x faster throughput[2]

60x better predictable performance at 99% quality of service (QoS)[3]

Up to 63x faster response times, even under heavy random write loads[4]

These improvements mean faster access to more data, which helps remove bottlenecks and improves utilization of modern CPUs.

For data-intensive and mission-critical workloads, including in-memory databases, look to Intel Optane technology to deliver breakthrough performance at a lower cost. There’s much more to the story, though, including how Intel Optane offers flexibility and choice for system architects. Click here for the complete top 10 list of ways that Intel Optane technology can benefit your business.

[1] Intel. “Intel Optane Technology Delivers New Levels of Endurance.” October 2019.

[2] Based on Intel testing as of November 30, 2018. 4K 70/30 read/write performance at low queue depth (QD). Measured using FIO 3.1. Common configuration: Intel 2U Server System, CentOS 7.5 (kernel 4.17.6-1.e17.x86_64), 2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6154 processor (3.0 GHz, 18 cores), 256 GB DDR4 DRAM at 2,666 MHz. Configuration: 375 GB Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X compared to 1.6 TB Intel SSD DC P4600. Intel microcode: 0x2000043, system BIOS: 00.01.0013; Intel Management Engine (Intel ME) firmware: 04.00.04.294; baseboard management controller (BMC) firmware: 1.43.91f76955; FRUSDR 1.43.

[3] Based on Intel testing as of July 24, 2018. Measures 99 percent quality of service (QoS) under 4K 70–30 workload at QD1. Measured using FIO 3.1. Common configuration: Intel 2U Server System, CentOS 7.5 (kernel 4.17.6-1.e17.x86_64), 2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6154 processor (3.0 GHz, 18 cores), 256 GB DDR4 DRAM at 2,666 MHz. Configuration: 375 GB Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X compared to 1.6 TB Intel SSD DC P4600. Intel microcode: 0x2000043, system BIOS: 00.01.0013; Intel ME firmware: 04.00.04.294; BMC firmware: 1.43.91f76955; FRUSDR 1.43.

[4] Based on Intel testing as of July 24, 2018. Response time refers to average read latency measured at QD1 during 4K random write workloads. Measured using FIO 3.1. Common configuration: Intel 2U Server System, CentOS 7.5 (kernel 4.17.6-1.e17.x86_64), 2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6154 processor (3.0 GHz, 18 cores), 256 GB DDR4 DRAM at 2,666 MHz. Configuration: 375 GB Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X compared to 1.6 TB Intel SSD DC P4600. Intel microcode: 0x2000043, system BIOS: 00.01.0013; Intel ME firmware: 04.00.04.294; BMC firmware: 1.43.91f76955; FRUSDR 1.43.