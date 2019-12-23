Artificial intelligence predictions for 2020

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become integral to practically every segment of the technology industry. It’s having an impact on applications, development tools, computing platforms, database management systems, middleware, management and monitoring tools—almost everything in IT. AI is even being used to improve AI.

What changes in core AI uses, tools, techniques, platforms, and standards are in store for the coming year? Here is what we’re likely to see in 2020.

GPUs will continue to dominate AI acceleration

AI hardware accelerators have become a principal competitive battlefront in high tech. Even as rival hardware AI chipset technologies—such as CPUs, FPGAs, and neural network processing units—grab share in edge devices, GPUs will stay in the game thanks to their pivotal role in cloud-to-edge application environments, such as autonomous vehicles and industrial supply chains.