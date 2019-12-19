How to do spatial analysis in R with sf

Where do you vote? Who are you legislators? What is your ZIP code? These questions have something geospatially in common: The answer involves determining which polygon a point falls within.

Such calculations are often done with specialized GIS software. But they’re also easy to do in R. You need three things:

A way to geocode addresses to find latitude and longitude; Shapefiles that outline ZIP code polygon boundaries; and The sf package.

For geocoding, I usually use the geocod.io API. It’s free for 2,500 lookups a day and has a nice R package, but you need a (free) API key to use it. To get around that bit of complexity for this article, I’ll use the free, open-source Open Street Map Nominatim API. It doesn’t require a key. The tmaptools package has a function, geocode_OSM() , to use that API.