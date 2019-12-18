How do you back up containerized apps?

As more enterprises adopt a containerized approach for applications, the need for an effective backup system becomes critical. Containers have unique characteristics that set them apart from other deployment models, and without the right backup architecture in place, enterprises run the risk of significant downtime, data loss, or both.

IDC has found that 76 percent of enterprises are making broad use of containers for mission-critical apps, with improved security and operations management cited as key drivers. Our own survey found that 87 percent of enterprises are using containers, with 90 percent of them in production.

Today, backups are often implemented at the virtual machine level. That’s fine if an application runs on a single VM, but containerized apps are often distributed over multiple VMs. Conversely, a single VM often runs container pods associated with multiple different applications. In such environments, backups need to be more precisely targeted than they are today.

In short, businesses need a backup architecture that can support the automated, highly distributed application model enabled by Kubernetes. With that in mind, here are four key requirements for building an effective backup solution for containerized applications.

Take a container-granular approach