Where site reliability engineering meets devops

Back in the days before cloud applications, devops practices, test automation, and site reliability engineers, we had developers, testers, and system administrators developing and supporting Web and mobile applications. Developers followed agile methodologies, whereas system administrations often adopted ITIL’s incident management and other practices.

We had fewer tools to automate testing, deployment, and infrastructure in those days, so there was much toil going from code-complete to production-ready. Monitoring production infrastructure and applications and discovering root causes of production issues required both craft and skill because operational data, monitoring tools, and support workflows did not easily integrate.

In many ways, developing, testing, and supporting applications is somewhat easier today, but the terminology, role definitions, and practical responsibilities are much harder to decipher and apply. Is site reliability engineering part of devops or a complementary service? Who is responsible for implementing CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) pipelines and infrastructure as code? When there is a production incident, what’s the most efficient process to resolve the issue, discover the root cause, and implement the optimal remediations?

Google’s culture and practices may not work at your organization