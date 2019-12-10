7 hardware gifts for software developers

Need a little gift for the team’s Secret Santa party? Or a bigger gift for that one special coder in your life? Or maybe you’re looking to reward yourself, after spending all of Thanksgiving weekend figuring out why the app stack won’t stay stacked. Whatever the reason, InfoWorld’s holiday gift guide has you covered. Here are seven hardware gifts—ranging from less than $100 to more than $1,000—that will help keep your favorite developer happy and productive.