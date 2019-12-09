How to perform async operations using Dapper

Dapper is an easy to use, lightweight, flexible, fast, and open source “micro ORM” (object-relational mapper) that was developed by Sam Saffron of Stack Overflow. You can take advantage of Dapper to simplify data access and ensure high performance in your applications. Dapper supports asynchronous operations as well.

Dapper was built with performance and ease of use in mind. You can learn more about Dapper from my previous article here. In this article, we’ll examine how we can perform asynchronous operations using Dapper in ASP.NET Core.

To work with the code examples illustrated in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core API project in Visual Studio

First off, let’s create an ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.NET Core project in Visual Studio.