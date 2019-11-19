GitHub Actions and Azure

There’s a lot more to building modern applications than hitting F5 and building your app. Code is only part of the process; as part of a devops culture, building an effective CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) service is a key part of automating the software development lifecycle.

Automation is an important aspect of the process. You need to be able to run tests, drive builds, package your code, and even deploy it, simply by checking in an update or merging a pull request. Tools such as Microsoft-owned GitHub are increasingly important repositories for code, both public and private, and the workflows we build around them are key to automating building software.

Introducing GitHub Actions

GitHub recently made its Actions automation tool generally available. Unlike build-centric CI/CD tooling such as Jenkins or Travis, it’s focused on your code. That’s an approach that makes sense for GitHub, but it can work better for developers than other tools. You’re likely already using a git-based development workflow, using branches, pull requests, code reviews, and merges to manage the way a team of developers collaborates on an application.