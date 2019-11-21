Learn how R is used in machine learning with this $29 training

Machine learning is a powerful tool for statistical analysis that allows businesses to gain valuable insights, and many companies are catching on. As such, the demand for programmers who have R environment skills is quickly growing, and with this certification course bundle, you too can learn statistical analysis with R for $29.

The Complete R Programming Certification Bundle features 6 courses on how to apply the R programming language to data visualization, social media mining, and more. If you have zero R experience, the first course you should take is Statistics & Machine Learning for Regression Modeling with R. This course will introduce you to the OLS regression and how to create regression models for machine learning.

If you’d like to learn how R is used by modern tech companies, look no further than Social Media Mining & Text Data Analysis with Natural Language Processing in R. In this course, you’ll discover how to use web scraping to gather unstructured text and social media data from platforms like Facebook and Twitter. By using real data, you’ll get a better understanding of why R is a potent tool for gathering insights.

With the Complete R Programming Certification Bundle, you’ll gain the knowledge necessary to perform regressions and gather the insights companies need to succeed. You can grab it now for just $29, or 97% off.

