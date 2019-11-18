How to handle exceptions in asynchronous code in C#

Exception handling is the technique of handling runtime errors in an application. Asynchronous programming allows us to perform resource-intensive operations without the need for blocking on the main or executing thread of the application.

However, note that the error handling mechanism of an asynchronous method is different from that of a synchronous method. This article presents a discussion on how we can handle exceptions when working with asynchronous code in C#.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create a .NET Core console application project in Visual Studio 2019