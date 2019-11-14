3 agile burndown reports and how to use them

Burndown reports that track sprints, epics, and releases help agile teams align goals with planning and execution

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Agile practices, to the uninitiated and underinformed, can sometimes appear as ad hoc software development and project management methodologies. The truth is far different.

One of the 12 principles of agile software states, “The best architectures, requirements, and design emerge from self-organizing teams,” but most organizations that apply agile practices, including scrum and Kanban, enforce some significant process rigors and rituals. For example, many organizations implement agile planning practices including story point estimation, architecture standards, and release management disciplines to improve the business impact, quality, and reliability of application releases.

  