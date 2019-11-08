How to future-proof cloud applications

With thousands of applications moving to the cloud, it’s time we think about what will keep them going in the coming years

Chances are, you’re either building a net-new application in the cloud or using native technology such as serverless or machine learning. Or, you’re porting an application to the cloud, either refactoring it to leverage native services, or lifting and shifting with little or no modification to the code or data. 

How do you ensure these applications last more than a few years on the cloud? In other words, how do you future-proof them? I have a few core recommendations.

David S. Linthicum is a chief cloud strategy officer at Deloitte Consulting, and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. His views are his own.