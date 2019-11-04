How to work with cookies in ASP.NET Core

A cookie is a piece of data typically used to store information about the user and is stored on the user’s computer. In most browsers each cookie is stored as a small file, but in Firefox they are stored all together in a single file. Cookies are represented as key-value pairs, and you can take advantage of the keys to read, write, or delete cookies.

ASP.NET Core uses cookies to maintain session state; the cookie that contains the session ID is sent to the client with each request. This article presents a discussion of how we can work with cookies in ASP.NET Core.

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2019 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2019 here.

Create an ASP.NET Core MVC project in Visual Studio