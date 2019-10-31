Qubole review: Self-service big data analytics

Billed as a cloud-native data platform for analytics, AI, and machine learning, Qubole offers solutions for customer engagement, digital transformation, data-driven products, digital marketing, modernization, and security intelligence. It claims fast time to value, multi-cloud support, 10x administrator productivity, a 1:200 operator-to-user ratio, and lower cloud costs.

What Qubole actually does, based on my brief experience with the platform, is to integrate a number of open-source tools, and a few proprietary tools, to create a cloud-based, self-service big data experience for analysts and data scientists.

Qubole takes you from ETL through exploratory data analysis and model building to deploying models at production scale. Along the way, it automates a number of cloud operations, such as provisioning and scaling resources, that can otherwise require significant amounts of administrator time. Whether that automation actually will allow a 10x increase in administrator productivity or a 1:200 operator-to-user ratio for any specific company or use case is not clear.