Microservices made easy with Dapr

If you want to get the most out of cloud-native applications, you need to think very differently about how you build your code. Scaling depends on stateless microservices, using APIs for interservice communications. Technologies such as Kubernetes help manage microservice scaling by monitoring resources or using KEDA (Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling) to trigger scaling based on events, whereas HTTP-based technologies such as gRPC are the foundation for treating APIs as method and function calls.

Building distributed applications often seems like reinventing the wheel, building new tools to do the same thing, time and time again. That’s finally starting to change. As an industry we’re putting together a pattern language for distributed applications, along with the first generation of tools to take advantage of these patterns and practices. Announced at the same time as OAM (Open Application Model) and Rudr, Dapr (the Distributed Application Runtime), is a tool to build and run microservice-based distributed systems.

Introducing Dapr