30 top SaaS companies for business

More companies are relying on software as a service (SaaS) as a cloud-based option for delivering a variety of software applications to end users. Fortunately, they have a broad selection of SaaS applications from which to choose.

Companies today can access all sorts of applications via the cloud from a large number of SaaS providers. While some of the most well-known of these deliver core business applications, there are lots of vendors that provide more specialized applications via the SaaS model.

Here are 30 major SaaS players offering marketing, advertising, document and content management, collaboration, e-commerce, human resources, accounting, subscription-based services management, software analytics, and much more.

Anaplan

Anaplan’s cloud-based platform is designed to help companies transform the way they see, plan, and run their business. The platform is aimed at a variety of business functions including finance, supply chain, human resources, sales, and marketing. It replaces siloed spreadsheets and “point solutions” with a single system to house data that can be accessed via a dashboard.