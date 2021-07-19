27 top SaaS companies for business

More companies are relying on software as a service (SaaS) as a cloud-based option for delivering a variety of software applications to end users. Fortunately, they have a broad selection of SaaS applications from which to choose.

Companies today can access all sorts of applications via the cloud from a large number of SaaS providers. While some of the most well-known of these deliver core business applications, there are lots of vendors that provide more specialized applications via the SaaS model.

Here are 27 major SaaS players offering marketing, advertising, document and content management, collaboration, e-commerce, human resources, accounting, subscription-based services management, software analytics, and much more.

Atlassian

Atlassian is an enterprise software provider that creates products designed for users such as project managers, software developers, and content managers. It’s perhaps best known for Jira, its issue-tracking application, and Confluence, its team collaboration and wiki product.

The company’s software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 144,000 organizations, including General Motors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, NASA, Lyft, Verizon, and Spotify, are using Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products.

In addition to project and issue tracking, the Jira software line provides enterprise agile planning, basic business management, and IT service desk and customer service. Atlassian’s products also offer incident management and communication, document collaboration, Git version control, continuous integration and release management, and cloud security including access control, single sign-on, and identity management.

Adobe

Adobe Experience Cloud is a suite of applications for marketing, analytics, advertising, and commerce. Each of these is integrated on a cloud platform, along with service, support, and an open ecosystem.

Among the products Adobe offers are analytics (including web, marketing and cross-channel, and predictive analytics), audience profiles, content management, campaign management (including email marketing, customer journeys, omnichannel marketing), advertising, and personalization.

ADP

Payroll management provider ADP offers a suite of human capital management applications for human resources (HR), payroll, and employee benefits. HR services include access to forms and documents, a feature to create personalized employee handbooks, a job description wizard to develop detailed job descriptions, and HR checkups to compare a company’s HR practices with standard best practices.

Payroll services include online payroll processing; payroll tax calculations; federal, state, and local government compliance support; custom-configured and integrated payroll with HR; and automated employee data syncing. Employee benefits administration services include administration of benefits such as retirement plans and group health insurance.

Cisco

Cisco’s SaaS offering WebEx is a set of online meeting, web conferencing, and videoconferencing applications, including meeting, training, event, support, and sales centers. All WebEx products are part of Cisco’s collaboration portfolio. The WebEx Suite is a cloud-based service that provides a collaboration suite for teams to create content, meet, message, call, use whiteboards, and share data, regardless of their location.

DocuSign

The DocuSign Agreement Cloud is designed to make it easier for parties to do business with each other, via contracts and other types of agreements. It includes more than a dozen applications covering the agreement process, including preparing, signing, acting on, and managing agreements.

Among the capabilities are generating and negotiating agreements as part of a full contract lifecycle management system, generating sales contracts through Salesforce, electronic signatures, various identity options, certificate-based signing, and electronic notarization.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a cloud-based event management and ticketing platform that lets users organize events and sell online tickets for events such as charity programs, music festivals, and conferences.

The company’s event management software is designed to help companies grow their events via built-in event promotion and social sharing tools; monitor sales performance through access to reports; send invitations and track ticket sales; and scan tickets at events.

GitHub

GitHub, a subsidiary of Microsoft, provides hosting for software development version control using Git, a distributed version-control system for tracking changes in source code during software development.

The company’s cloud offering provides all of the version control and source code management functionality of Git, as well as its own features such as access control and collaboration capabilities including bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis.

Google

G Suite is Google Cloud’s productivity software offering, comprised of applications such as Gmail (email), Docs (document creation and sharing), Sheets (spreadsheet creation and sharing, Drive (file storage and synchronization), and Calendar (time management and scheduling). G Suite also features enterprise-specific offerings such as Hangouts Meet for video meetings and Hangouts Chat for collaboration.

The platform is used by more than one billion people and more than five million paying businesses worldwide, according to Google. G Suite is designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence.

G Suite’s customers span industries and businesses of all sizes, including “digital native” companies such as Spotify and Netflix, established market leaders such as Airbus and Whirlpool, and companies with large frontline, mobile workforces.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key component of G Suite, with features such as Smart Compose, Explore, Quick Access, Nudging, and Smart Reply. G Suite also offers third-party workflow integrations with offerings from SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Box, Slack, and Zoom.

GoToMeeting

This online meeting application supports secure connections over any type of device. GoToMeeting features business messaging capabilities that lets users chat with others both inside and outside the company and then instantly transition into a full meeting.

Other features include a Smart Meeting Assistant that lets users search through and share automatic transcripts of recorded meetings; a personal meeting room with custom URL; up to 25 high-definition video feeds per session; desktop and application sharing; and cloud recording to store meetings online for easy review and sharing.

Intuit

Along with TurboTax and Mint, Intuit offers QuickBooks, an accounting software package, as a cloud service. QuickBooks applications are aimed mostly at small and mid-sized businesses and include functions such as customer payments, management and payment of bills, and payroll management.

Intuit has integrated a number of web-based features into QuickBooks, including remote access capabilities, remote payroll assistance and outsourcing, electronic payment, online banking and reconciliation, and marketing.

Jamf

Jamf Pro is an enterprise mobility management (EMM) suite for managing Apple devices. Administrators can use the software to provision and configure iPhones, iPads, and Macs and to automate other management tasks for devices and applications that run on Apple operating systems.

The platform provides automatic provisioning of mobile apps for users. Managers can automatically collect hardware, software, and security configuration details from Apple devices; create custom reports and alerts; and manage software licenses and warranty records.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp offers a cloud-based marketing automation platform and email marketing service. Among the key components are Marketing CRM (customer relationship management), which gathers market audience contact information into one place so marketers can reach the audience or portions of it.

Also featured is an audience dashboard that allows users to instantly launch campaigns based on what they’ve learned from data on the audience, so campaigns can keep specific contacts’ interests in mind. Tags and segments make it easy to organize contacts in meaningful ways, so users can quickly act on insights from data. And a personalization feature ensures that marketing messaging is aimed at the right people and at the right time.

MathWorks

MathWorks specializes in mathematical computing software, and one of its key products is MATLAB, which enables users to analyze data, develop algorithms, and create models. The software, which can be used entirely online in MathWorks Cloud, combines a desktop environment designed for iterative analysis and design processes with a programming language that expresses matrix and array mathematics.

MATLAB includes a Live Editor for creating scripts that combine code, output, and formatted text in an executable notebook. Applications allow users to see how different algorithms work with data. Analyses can be scaled to run on clusters, GPUs, and clouds with only minor code changes.

Microsoft

Microsoft provides its Office desktop productivity suite in the cloud, under the banner of Office 365. Organizations are adopting the service for cloud-based productivity and collaboration. Office 365 offers the familiar Office applications, infused with AI-powered features, chat-based collaboration, voice and video meetings, and file integration in Microsoft Teams.

The service also includes advanced data protection and identity management, as well as management of technology assets. To date, there are 180 million monthly users of Office 365, 175 million active users of Enterprise Mobility Security, and 800 million Windows 10 devices worldwide, according to the company.

Beyond Office 365, Microsoft’s Azure cloud offerings such as Azure IoT Central and Azure Sentinel offer scale and integration across multiple endpoints such as Office and Windows. And the Microsoft Power Platform, including Microsoft PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, and Microsoft Power BI, are designed to help customers use data to drive business results.

In addition, Dynamics 365 is a collection of intelligent, cloud-based business applications designed to remove the complexity of disparate CRM and ERP systems by creating modular SaaS services that work together on a single platform.

NetSuite

Oracle’s NetSuite was one of the earliest SaaS providers, and its cloud services have been used by some 18,000 customers across more than 200 countries, according to the company.

Among NetSuite’s key offerings is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. Key components of the ERP offering include financial management, with features such as finance and accounting, billing management, revenue recognition management, financial planning, financial reporting and analytics, global accounting and consolidation, and governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

Other main capabilities of the NetSuite ERP offering include order management, designed to accelerate the order-to-cash process by tying sales, finance, and fulfillment to pricing, sales order management, and returns management; production management, to help companies get products to market more efficiently by leveraging real-time visibility into production management processes; supply chain management, to define, execute, and support supply chain and distribution management plans from a single platform; warehouse and fulfillment, to manage end-to-end inventory and inbound/outbound logistics in real time; and procurement, which is designed to improve the accuracy of procure-to-pay processes.

In addition to ERP, NetSuite offers cloud-based global business management, customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management, professional services automation, omni-channel commerce, analytics, and business intelligence.

New Relic

New Relic One is a software analytics platform that monitors a variety of what the company calls “entities”—applications, services, hosts, instances, containers, databases, etc.—to identify their relationships and dependencies and allow organizations to better understand the context of what matters to their business.

A global search feature provides search across all accounts in an enterprise and across domains, from mobile to applications to infrastructure, to provide clear views of organizational structure within an enterprise. Another feature, GraphQL API, adds tags to what users are monitoring so they can quickly search for the systems that are relevant to what they’re trying to achieve.

Salesforce.com

Salesforce is one of the leading CRM platforms, and for many the product is synonymous with cloud-based CRM. The offering includes a number of key functions. The CRM component, Sales Cloud, includes features such as Account and Contact Management to provide a complete view of customers, including activity history, key contacts, customer communications, and internal account discussions; Lead Management to track sales leads; Visual Workflow to design and automate business processes; and Files Sync and Share to share files and track content in real time.