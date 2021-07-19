27 top SaaS companies for business

These leading SaaS providers offer IT management, business management, marketing, productivity, collaboration, and other applications from the cloud.

The top SaaS companies for business
More companies are relying on software as a service (SaaS) as a cloud-based option for delivering a variety of software applications to end users. Fortunately, they have a broad selection of SaaS applications from which to choose.

Companies today can access all sorts of applications via the cloud from a large number of SaaS providers. While some of the most well-known of these deliver core business applications, there are lots of vendors that provide more specialized applications via the SaaS model.

Here are 27 major SaaS players offering marketing, advertising, document and content management, collaboration, e-commerce, human resources, accounting, subscription-based services management, software analytics, and much more.

Atlassian

Atlassian is an enterprise software provider that creates products designed for users such as project managers, software developers, and content managers. It’s perhaps best known for Jira, its issue-tracking application, and Confluence, its team collaboration and wiki product.

The company’s software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 144,000 organizations, including General Motors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, NASA, Lyft, Verizon, and Spotify, are using Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products.

In addition to project and issue tracking, the Jira software line provides enterprise agile planning, basic business management, and IT service desk and customer service. Atlassian’s products also offer incident management and communication, document collaboration, Git version control, continuous integration and release management, and cloud security including access control, single sign-on, and identity management.

Adobe

Adobe Experience Cloud is a suite of applications for marketing, analytics, advertising, and commerce. Each of these is integrated on a cloud platform, along with service, support, and an open ecosystem.

Among the products Adobe offers are analytics (including web, marketing and cross-channel, and predictive analytics), audience profiles, content management, campaign management (including email marketing, customer journeys, omnichannel marketing), advertising, and personalization.

ADP

Payroll management provider ADP offers a suite of human capital management applications for human resources (HR), payroll, and employee benefits. HR services include access to forms and documents, a feature to create personalized employee handbooks, a job description wizard to develop detailed job descriptions, and HR checkups to compare a company’s HR practices with standard best practices.

Payroll services include online payroll processing; payroll tax calculations; federal, state, and local government compliance support; custom-configured and integrated payroll with HR; and automated employee data syncing. Employee benefits administration services include administration of benefits such as retirement plans and group health insurance.

Cisco

Cisco’s SaaS offering WebEx is a set of online meeting, web conferencing, and videoconferencing applications, including meeting, training, event, support, and sales centers. All WebEx products are part of Cisco’s collaboration portfolio. The WebEx Suite is a cloud-based service that provides a collaboration suite for teams to create content, meet, message, call, use whiteboards, and share data, regardless of their location.

DocuSign

The DocuSign Agreement Cloud is designed to make it easier for parties to do business with each other, via contracts and other types of agreements. It includes more than a dozen applications covering the agreement process, including preparing, signing, acting on, and managing agreements.

Among the capabilities are generating and negotiating agreements as part of a full contract lifecycle management system, generating sales contracts through Salesforce, electronic signatures, various identity options, certificate-based signing, and electronic notarization.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a cloud-based event management and ticketing platform that lets users organize events and sell online tickets for events such as charity programs, music festivals, and conferences.

The company’s event management software is designed to help companies grow their events via  built-in event promotion and social sharing tools; monitor sales performance through access to reports; send invitations and track ticket sales; and scan tickets at events.

GitHub

GitHub, a subsidiary of Microsoft, provides hosting for software development version control using Git, a distributed version-control system for tracking changes in source code during software development.

The company’s cloud offering provides all of the version control and source code management functionality of Git, as well as its own features such as access control and collaboration capabilities including bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis.

Google

G Suite is Google Cloud’s productivity software offering, comprised of applications such as Gmail (email), Docs (document creation and sharing), Sheets (spreadsheet creation and sharing, Drive (file storage and synchronization), and Calendar (time management and scheduling). G Suite also features enterprise-specific offerings such as Hangouts Meet for video meetings and Hangouts Chat for collaboration.

The platform is used by more than one billion people and more than five million paying businesses worldwide, according to Google. G Suite is designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence.

