7 tips for selecting an IFTTT platform

When you’re working with a mix of different technologies and are asked to perform an application, workflow, or data integration, you have to select the right tool for the job. Some integrations are complex and involve multiple data sources, real-time data streaming, and strict requirements around data protection. For those integrations, you might consider enterprise integration platforms such as Dell Boomi, or SnapLogic to be the hub to connect multiple data sources, perform transformations, and provide access to downstream applications.

Other times, the integration is data-centric and entails moving data from source systems to one or more downstream systems. Many data integration platforms are available depending on whether you are working with batch data from enterprise systems, real-time data from IoT sensors, or integration across multiple big data platforms.

Lastly, you may be asked to do something far smaller in scale, and the art of the solution is finding an approach that’s easy to build, simple to maintain, and operationally reliable. Here are some examples: