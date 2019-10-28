This 4-course VMware mastery bundle is on sale today for just $20

An IT server is costly but necessary to run a network, and most businesses employ many of them. A great way to get the most out of a servers’ physical resources is through virtualization, which allows a server to create a host an operating system using virtual machine software such as VMware. This essentially creates a “computer within a computer”, and you can learn how to do so with this $20 bundle.

The Ultimate VMware Mastery Bundle features 4 comprehensive courses with over 26 hours of content on how to use VMware. At first, you’ll cover basic virtualization and virtual machine concepts, but you’ll gradually be taught advanced skills in VMware. Upon completion of this bundle, you’ll know how to successfully deploy VMware vCenter and administer vSphere infrastructure.

If you’re interested in a career in IT, you’ll absolutely need skills in virtualization, and VMware is one of the most popular virtual machine platforms on the market. The Ultimate VMware Mastery Bundle is currently on sale for $19.99, or 94% off.

