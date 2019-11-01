There’s no shortage of IT jobs out there, especially since new tech-companies launch each year. That means that a career in IT can be stable and even lucrative. However, you’ll need to earn an IT certification before you can enter the field, and vendor-neutral CompTIA certifications are some of the most sought-after because they’re so versatile. If a career in IT sounds interesting to you, you can prepare for the CompTIA certification exams with this $69 training bundle.

The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle features 12 courses on the most popular CompTIA certs on the market. You’ll find courses covering the entry-level exams needed to earn the A+, Network+, and Security+ certifications, but once you’ve passed and earned these, you can branch-off into specialized roles.

You’ll find a course on Cloud+, which is ideal if you’re interested in becoming a cloud computing service manager or cloud engineer. Alternatively, this bundle includes a course on the CASP cert, which you should earn if you want to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

Whether it’s cloud computing or cybersecurity, there are countless career paths you can explore in the IT field. CompTIA has all the certifications you need to get there, and the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle can teach you how for $69, or 97% off.

Prices subject to change

The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle - $69



See Deal

This story, "Learn how to earn a CompTIA IT certification with this $69 training bundle" was originally published by Computerworld .