Are you ready to be a CTO?

Tell me if this sounds familiar. You know you want to be a CTO someday, and you know you have the intellect and the drive to get there, but you’re not sure if your résumé will reflect all of the crucial building blocks to make you a slam dunk CTO candidate. You’re not alone.

As someone who was in C-level roles at three VC-backed startups earlier in my career—and who now works at a go-to tech recruiting firm, placing hundreds of elite technology leaders at some of the world’s most innovative companies—I can provide you with a sound perspective on the specific skills and experience required to be an appealing candidate for that next big CTO position. Read on to gather all of the stepping stones you’ll need to build your path to becoming a CTO.

Prove you have leadership and mentorship skills

Show that you have a coaching tree. To do that, you will have to find and mentor people, both internally at your firm and externally, out in the industry at large. For internal mentorship, can you show that you helped individual contributors become managers? Can you show that you taught directors to be VPs? For external proof, can you show that you have built connections outside of companies?