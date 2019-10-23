Hello MicroK8s: A simpler Kubernetes

Kubernetes is rapidly becoming the de facto platform for container-based applications. Kubernetes automates the deployment and scaling of containerized applications and simplifies maintenance tasks such as updates and upgrades. The technology has been an incredible success story since Google open sourced it in 2014.

As a result, developers, system admins, and tech enthusiasts around the world are not only interested in learning Kubernetes, but Kubernetes is increasingly becoming part of their jobs.

[ Discover InfoWorld’s 2019 Bossie Award winners: The best open source software for software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning. ]

However, despite its huge benefits, Kubernetes is a complex container orchestration tool that can easily frustrate and overwhelm beginners. Anyone who has worked with Kubernetes, or has tried to, is all too familiar with the pain of getting a Kubernetes deployment set up and running.

Enter MicroK8s, a powerful, enterprise-grade Kubernetes distribution from Canonical that we believe is the smallest and fastest multi-node Kubernetes. MicroK8s (pronounced “micro-kates”) has a small disk and memory footprint while offering production-grade add-ons out of the box including Istio, Knative, Grafana, Cilium, and many more.