OAM and Rudr: Steering Kubernetes to an application-centric future

Kubernetes is the cloud’s breakout success story. It’s gone from nothing to the application development equivalent of a superstar in only a few years, a rapid growth that’s left developers looking for better ways to build and manage Kubernetes-hosted applications.

There have been plenty of workarounds and extensions. Tools such as Helm make it easy to deploy resources to clusters, whereas CNAB (Cloud Native Application Bundle) wraps up applications and all their dependencies ready for deployment. At a lower level, services such as Draft help design and build basic services. You can build code and deploy it using familiar containers, and you can quickly assemble elements into Kubernetes applications. You can even automate management with Azure Kubernetes Services.

[ Discover InfoWorld’s 2019 Bossie Award winners: The best open source software for software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning. ]

It’s probably not surprising for a tool that comes from a service infrastructure background (Google’s work on Borg), that Kubernetes and the tools around it fundamentally focus on operations. Distributed systems operations have long been a problem, and the whole data center OS movement, from Borg and Mesos, to Docker Swarm and Kubernetes, is much more the ops side of devops than it is the dev.