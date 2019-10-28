How to work with static files in ASP.NET Core

ASP.NET Core can serve static files—HTML files, images, JavaScript files, etc.—directly to clients. To enable ASP.NET Core to serve static files, you must use the framework’s Static Files Middleware in your application, and you must specify the necessary configuration. This article presents a discussion on how we can work with static files in ASP.NET Core.

Create an ASP.Net Core MVC project in Visual Studio

First off, let’s create an ASP.Net Core project in Visual Studio 2019. Assuming Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.Net Core project in Visual Studio.

Launch the Visual Studio IDE. Click on “Create new project.” In the “Create new project” window, select “ASP.NET Core Web Application” from the list of templates displayed. Click Next. In the “Configure your new project” window, specify the name and location for the new project. Optionally, select the “Place solution and project in the same directory” check box. Click Create. In the “Create a New ASP.NET Core Web Application” window shown next, select .NET Core as the runtime and ASP.NET Core 2.2 (or later) from the drop-down list at the top. Select “Web Application (Model-View-Controller)” as the project template to create a new ASP.NET Core MVC application. Ensure that the check boxes “Enable Docker Support” and “Configure for HTTPS” are unchecked as we won’t be using those features here. Ensure that Authentication is set to “No Authentication” as we won’t be using authentication either. Click Create.

Following these steps should result in a new ASP.NET Core MVC project ready and waiting in Visual Studio. We’ll use this project in the sections that follow to work with static files in ASP.NET Core MVC.