VS Code extensions for Docker and Kubernetes development

“Cloud-native” has become the overarching term for the newest generation of software development technologies and methods. It’s about writing software to run in elastic, distributed environments, using Docker containers, Kubernetes and other orchestration systems, and microservices.

New methods demand new tools, too. Visual Studio Code, Microsoft’s modular, open source code editor and development environment, offers many extensions for working with code in cloud-native environments and for managing those environments as well.

Following is a rundown of some of the most immediately useful extensions for cloud-native work. If you already work with one of the environments or tools in question, and have been wondering how to integrate Visual Studio Code into your workflow, start with one of these.

Docker Extension Pack