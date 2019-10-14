How to use System.Threading.Channels in .Net Core

The System.Threading.Channels namespace contains types that you can use to implement a producer-consumer scenario, which speeds up processing by allowing producers and consumers to perform their tasks concurrently. This namespace contains a set of synchronization types that can be used for asynchronous data exchange between producers and consumers.

This article discusses how we can work with the System.Threading.Channels library in .Net Core.

Dataflow blocks vs. channels

The System.Threading.Tasks.Dataflow library encapsulates both storage and processing, and it is focused primarily on pipelining. By contrast, the System.Threading.Tasks.Channels library is focused primarily on storage. Channels are much faster than Dataflow blocks but they are specific to producer-consumer scenarios. That means they don’t support some of the control flow features that you get with Dataflow blocks.

Why use System.Threading.Channels?